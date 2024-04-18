Peterson Wealth Services Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MPC stock traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.48. 826,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,069. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

