Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Triple Flag Precious Metals worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFPM. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFPM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

TFPM stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. 48,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,746. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $17.33.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

