GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,116 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. GSK comprises approximately 1.8% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,119,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of GSK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in GSK by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,089 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 23.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,024,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,873. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is 52.82%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

