Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 5,666 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 214.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.22.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

DFS stock opened at $119.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($1.93). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

