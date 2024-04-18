Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,969 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $160.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.28 and its 200 day moving average is $155.91. The stock has a market cap of $190.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 690,905,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,835,666 shares of company stock valued at $947,456,630. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

