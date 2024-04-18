Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,374 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 2.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.05. 2,498,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,253,976. The stock has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.90 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.66.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.