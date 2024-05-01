Beck Bode LLC Sells 161 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Beck Bode LLC lowered its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 688 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.1 %

DKS traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $201.09. 61,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,932. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $225.79. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.24 and its 200-day moving average is $157.66.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Williams Trading raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.64.

Read Our Latest Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.