Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 57,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $47.87. 1,127,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,113. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

