Brighton Jones LLC Sells 4,542 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 61,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 70,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,047,000. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.63.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

