Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 123,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

