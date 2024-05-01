Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 430 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

