Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Broadcom by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Broadcom by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 137,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,221,000 after buying an additional 64,912 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $16.32 on Thursday, hitting $1,266.31. 1,139,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,828. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,307.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

