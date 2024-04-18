iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Matson Money. Inc.

Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,602 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 13.8% of Matson Money. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Matson Money. Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $404,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.82. The stock had a trading volume of 333,860 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.36.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

