LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,012,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 655,459 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 1.2% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $476,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LYB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.76. The company had a trading volume of 288,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,064. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.80 and a 52 week high of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.11.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

