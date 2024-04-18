Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Buys 600 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $127.79. 1,747,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,426,694. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $95.70 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.92 and a 200 day moving average of $117.01. The stock has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.