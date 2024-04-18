Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 3,348 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 143.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $419,817,000 after purchasing an additional 257,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in V.F. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,670,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,306,000 after acquiring an additional 207,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

V.F. Trading Up 0.8 %

VFC stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

