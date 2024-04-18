Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $53,920.48

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $70.00 million and $53,920.48 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,109,412,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,109,381,496 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0411381 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $42,760.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

