Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $70,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $310.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $221.76 and a 12-month high of $348.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.92.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

