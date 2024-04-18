OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.34. 149,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $59.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

