Arista Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 12.2% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,945. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2944 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

