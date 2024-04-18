OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 497.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.14. 121,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,987. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.43 and a 200 day moving average of $114.20. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

