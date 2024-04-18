OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 7,235 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,016,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,987,000 after buying an additional 438,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,305,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,664,000 after acquiring an additional 744,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,239,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 302,877 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.43 during midday trading on Thursday. 80,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,980. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $20.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

