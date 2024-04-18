OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Increases Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Old Second Bancorp comprises approximately 1.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned about 0.67% of Old Second Bancorp worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 130,158 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 53,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,260,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,767,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 257,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 3.3 %

OSBC stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,993. The company has a market cap of $622.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.87 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 17.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.