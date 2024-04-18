Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Boosted by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 7.3% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $19,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.21. The company had a trading volume of 981,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,485. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average is $74.86.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.