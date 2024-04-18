Tranquility Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIGI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,315. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average is $77.20.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.