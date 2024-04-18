HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,596 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.72. 1,075,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,520,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.78. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $93.29 and a 12 month high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

