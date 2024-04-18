SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Stake Cut by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 39,999 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 149,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

EBND stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.