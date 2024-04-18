StockNews.com Downgrades Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FSM. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FSM

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FSM stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,396,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,636 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,566,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 146,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,309,000 after purchasing an additional 553,722 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 100,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 59.0% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,368,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.