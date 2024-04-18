Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share.

FI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Fiserv stock opened at $147.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.03.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $5,885,279,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,631,675,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $2,329,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

