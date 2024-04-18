Strid Group LLC Takes $251,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $95.29. 3,122,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,246,211. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.54. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

