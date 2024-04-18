Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading 4.5% Higher

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.25. 228,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 960,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $550.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $67,663.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,741 shares of company stock valued at $223,115. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

