Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 45.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.22.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

S&P Global stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $410.97. 403,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,851. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.92 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

