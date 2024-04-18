SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $114.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.61.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

