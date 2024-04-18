Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Intel Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

