Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TWO. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 447,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,380. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $88,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $88,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $26,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $169,150. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,631,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,256,000 after acquiring an additional 641,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,063,000 after purchasing an additional 332,585 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,150,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 56,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 830,513 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

