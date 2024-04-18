Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

