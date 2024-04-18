Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 65.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 98.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in V.F. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in V.F. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Trading Down 2.5 %

VFC stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

