Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Curran Financial Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $213.06. 136,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,690. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.