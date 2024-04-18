Wealth Alliance Buys 75 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Five Below were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after acquiring an additional 259,012 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 395,275 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.83.

Shares of FIVE opened at $152.10 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.68 and a 200-day moving average of $185.90.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

