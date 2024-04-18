Wright Investors Service Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Price Performance
Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.06. 493,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,735. The company has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $115.26.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.
Insider Activity at Emerson Electric
In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.47.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
