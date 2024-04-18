Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.34. 12,255,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,108,629. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $40.56. The company has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

