PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
PACCAR has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.
Shares of PCAR stock opened at $106.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.33.
In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
