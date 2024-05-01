Short Interest in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Expands By 20.0%

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 0.3 %

TCI opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

