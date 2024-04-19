7,215 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Old Republic International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 49,329 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Old Republic International by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 93,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $29.12 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

