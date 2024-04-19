Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Announces Earnings Results

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter.

Orbit International Stock Performance

Orbit International stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Orbit International has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.

Orbit International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

About Orbit International

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

