Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $143.50

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $143.50 and last traded at $143.97, with a volume of 281140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.03.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,307 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,656,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 630.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

