Astar Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. Astar has a market capitalization of $594.61 million and $35.19 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Astar

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,425,912,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,631,050,238 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

