LGT Group Foundation Sells 48,375 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,375 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.53.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.43. 22,484,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,354,270. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.