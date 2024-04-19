Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.09.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Trading Down 3.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ALAB opened at $70.92 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $95.21.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astera Labs stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 251,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,666,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Astera Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.