Barclays Lowers Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $114.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $122.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.

CHH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.90.

NYSE:CHH traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $115.85. The stock had a trading volume of 89,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,322. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

